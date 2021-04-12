Jurgen Klopp fires Liverpool FC warning at Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has warned Real Madrid that his Liverpool FC side are ready for a battle when they host the Spanish side in the return leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to overturn a 3-1 loss to the La Liga giants in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in Spain last week.

Liverpool FC managed to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday by claiming a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

The Merseyside outfit will now switch their focus back to European affairs and the return leg of their crunch Champions League showdown against Real Madrid on Wednesday night at Anfield.

And Klopp has insisted that his Liverpool FC team are geared up for battle as they look to battle back from two goals down and book their spot in the semi-finals.

Speaking after the victory over Aston Villa on Saturday, Klopp said: “Whatever we can do, we will take.

“We need a perfect performance on Wednesday just for a chance.

“We can play better than Tuesday, Real Madrid don’t come here and think they are through. We will give it a proper try. This today helps, of course.

“We have to work really hard. We did that today against a strong opponent and got a very important points and whatever it has given us for Wednesday, we will use.”

A 2-0 win for Liverpool FC on the night would be enough for the Reds to book their place in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

