‘Really tough’: Sadio Mane makes admission to Liverpool FC fans

Sadio Mane has revealed that his testing period of form lately has been “really tough” for the Liverpool FC forward.

The 29-year-old scored his first Premier League goal since January when he netted the opener for the Reds in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road in the top flight on Monday night.

Mane has struggled to find consistent form for the Merseyside outfit this season, and he has scored eight goals and made five assists in the Premier League so far this term.

The Senegal international has netted 13 goals and made six assists in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

Mane has now conceded that it has been a difficult period for him and his team-mates as he looks to try and regain top form.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website in the wake on Monday’s draw against Leeds United, Mane said: “It’s a really, really tough time for me, we have to recognise that, but it’s part of football and I already know it so I’m dealing with it and trying to work as hard as I can to help the team more.”

He continued: “A few years ago I would maybe struggle a bit more but now I have more experience and know a bit more about football so I know how this kind of time is.

“It’s my first time but, to be honest, I never doubt [myself]. I just try to be more positive than I’ve ever been, so that’s it.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Newcastle United.

The Reds are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and finish in the top four this term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip