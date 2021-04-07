Ian Wright rates Liverpool FC’s hopes of finishing in the top four

Ian Wright believes that Liverpool FC remain among the favourites to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Reds made it two wins in the Premier League on Saturday night when they claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory away to Arsenal at The Emirates.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah wrapped up the three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men and boosted the Merseyside outfit’s hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

The win left Liverpool FC in seventh place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed West Ham United in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC are currently in fifth place in the table and two points ahead of Klopp’s side with eight games left to play this term.

Former Arsenal and England star Wright feels that Liverpool FC are still one of the main favourites to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

Asked if he rates Liverpool FC among the favourites for a top-four finish, Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro: “Yep. Absolutely.

“You can never write them off. I always said at some stage that three up front will kick back in, Jota will get fit, Fabinho will get back in the midfield.

“It’s not too often we’ve seen Thiago and Fabinho in that midfield which is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

“Trent’s form is where it’s always been for me, if he gets the opportunity to put it in there.

“You know Liverpool will get better, you look at that fixture list and what they’ve got coming up – teams will be worried about Liverpool in this mini league that they’ve started to kick in.

“It must worry teams now. Chelsea like we’ve seen have a slip-up. Leicester had a slip-up.

“Liverpool know what it takes in terms of getting in there and staying there.”

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

