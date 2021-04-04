Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Lyon forward Memphis Depay ahead of a potential swoop in the summer transfer window, according to report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in signing the Netherlands international this summer.

The same article states that the Reds are eyeing a swoop for the Dutch winger, whose current deal with Lyon is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are facing competition from FC Barcelona and Juventus for the Netherlands international’s signature this summer.

The report goes on to add that Depay is set to carefully consider all the offers on the table ahead of his next move.

Marca claim that the Lyon playmaker would prefer a move to FC Barcelona but it’s unclear whether the Spanish side have a concrete interest in the former Manchester United winger.

Depay has scored 14 times and has made nine assists in 30 games in the French top flight this season to help Lyon challenge Lille and PSG for the Ligue 1 crown.

The Dutch winger has netted 69 times in 169 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Lyon.

Depay struggled during a two-season stint at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal.

