Liverpool FC to miss out on 25-year-old Turkey international – report

Liverpool FC look likely to miss out on the signing of Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Turkey.

Turkish media outlet Fotospor, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC have been long-term admirers of the Turkey international following his performances in the Turkish Super Lig.

The same article states that the Reds have been tracking Cakir since 2019 but the defending Premier League champions haven’t made a successful bid for the Trabzonspor shot-stopper.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are looking to sign a potential replacement for their second-choice goalkeeper Adrian following the Spanish shot-stopper’s poor cameo performances.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are facing competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Cakir’s signature.

Fotospor claim that the German club have submitted a €20m bid for the 25-year-old ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Turkish media outlet add that Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also interested in a swoop to sign Cakir.

The Trabzonspor goalkeeper has made five appearances for the Turkish senior team since making his debut in 2019.

Liverpool FC signed Alisson Becker in a £67m deal from AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has established himself as Klopp’s undisputed number one since his arrival on Merseyside.

