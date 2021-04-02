Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Aaron Ramsey as Juventus look to offload the former Arsenal midfielder this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Juventus are hoping to raise funds for the 2021 summer transfer window by selling Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

The same article states that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is hoping to raise around £42m to fund a move for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar this summer.

According to the same story, Ramsey’s wages would be a stumbling block to a potential return to the Premier League given the Welsh midfielder earns around £400,000 a week.

The Italian media outlet add that Liverpool FC and Tottenham could rival Juventus in the race to sign Aouar following the French playmaker’s impressive performances in Ligue 1.

CalcioMercato add that Everton and Manchester City are also interested in Rabiot ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Ramsey moved to Juventus in a free transfer from Arsenal in 2019 following 11 seasons at the north London side.

The Welsh midfielder has scored six times in 61 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Juventus.

Ramsey won three FA Cups and two Community Shields during his stint at Arsenal.

The Welshman won the Serie A title last term.

