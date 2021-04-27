Liverpool FC and Manchester United are interested in a potential summer swoop to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by Goal, is reporting that the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the prolific Serie A goal-scorer.

The same article states that Liverpool FC and Manchester United are considering a bid for Belotti as Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look to improve their respective attacking options.

According to the same story, the Premier League duo could face competition from AC Milan and Inter Milan in the summer transfer window as Belotti looks to secure a transfer move.

The report goes on to add that Torino are braced to sell their prolific goal-scorer in the summer to raise transfer funds after managing to retain Belotti’s services despite interest in their striker over the past three or four seasons.

Goal reveal that the Serie A side will need to sell Belotti this summer if Torino want to secure a sizeable transfer fee for the Italy international before his contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Belotti has scored 12 times and has made six assists for the relegation candidates in the current campaign.

The Italian striker was linked with most of Europe’s biggest clubs in 2017 when he scored 26 times in 35 appearances in Serie A.

