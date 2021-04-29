Liverpool FC are still hoping to complete a deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Reds “remain on course” to complete a deal for the 21-year-old at the end of the Premier League campaign despite posting a loss on Tuesday.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are ready to pay £40m for the promising French defender in the upcoming transfer window to provide more competition at the back.

According to the same story, Fenway Sports Group are committed to backing Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market despite the financial impact of the coronavirus.

The Daily Mail goes on to add that the Reds made be forced to sell Belgian striker Divock Origi and former Stoke City playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri to fund their summer transfer activity.

The media outlet reveal that Liverpool FC have seen a £59m drop in media revenue over the past season due to the pandemic and a £13m drop in match day revenue.

Konate has scored one goal in 13 appearances for RB Leipzig this term.

The France Under-21 international has netted four times in 93 games over the past four seasons at RB Leipzig following his move from French side Sochaux in 2017.

