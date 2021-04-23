Liverpool FC have a clear path to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car in the 2021 summer transfer window if the Reds decide to rekindle their interest in the Croatia international, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC were looking at Caleta-Car as a potential January signing before the Reds completed deals for Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

The same article states that Liverpool FC had seriously looked at the Marseille defender as a potential recruit in the most recent transfer window.

According to the same story, the Reds even arranged for Caleta-Car to fly to Liverpool FC ahead of finalising a transfer agreement with Marseille for the Croatian.

RMC go on to report that Marseille were responsible for terminating discussions between the two teams in January to force Liverpool FC to look elsewhere.

The French media outlet claim that the Ligue 1 side have changed their stance on the 24-year-old in recent months.

The article states that Marseille are ready to cash in on the centre-half should Liverpool FC retain an interest in the Croatian defender in the summer.

Caleta-Car is desperate to secure a move to the defending Premier League champ[ions and Marseille won’t deny the Croatian his dream move to Anfield, according to the report.

The Croatia international has scored three times in 87 games over the past three seasons at Marseille.

