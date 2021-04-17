Liverpool FC are weighing up an offer for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Reds are braced to lose Wijnaldum in the summer when the Netherlands international becomes a free agent following five years at Liverpool FC.

The same article states that Liverpool FC could exploit Camavinga’s situation at Rennes after the 18-year-old informed Rennes that he won’t be signing a new deal at the French club.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are monitoring the teenager’s situation at the Ligue 1 outfit as Jurgen Klopp looks to sign the promising midfielder, who has been dubbed ‘the next Patrick Vieira’.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid attempted to sign Camavinga last summer but the Rennes midfielder turned down a move to the Spanish capital in favour of spending another season at the Ligue 1 side.

The Daily Express reckon that Liverpool FC could be in a strong position to sign the France international given Klopp will have a void to fill in the Reds midfield.

Camavinga has scored one goal and has made one assist in 30 games in all competitions for Rennes in the current campaign.

The Rennes teenager has already scored two goals in 77 games over the past three seasons.

