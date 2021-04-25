Liverpool FC agree personal terms with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - report

Liverpool FC have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 25 April 2021, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Liverpool FC are closing in a swoop to sign the France Under-21 international from the Bundesliga club.

The same article states that the Reds have already managed to strike a deal with the promising French defender as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his centre-half options.

According to the same report, the Merseyside outfit are ready to meet Konate’s contract release clause to secure the centre-half’s signature ahead of Manchester United.

The report reveals that Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals Manchester United are interested in signing Konate but the Reds appear to have moved ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The article adds that Konate will provide competition for Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk for a starting spot at the heart of Klopp’s defence.

The Sun go on to add that Liverpool FC could go on to focus on targets such as Lyon winger Memphis Depay and Sheffield United playmaker Sander Berge once they’ve secured Konate’s signature.

Konate has scored one goal in 12 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The French defender has been a regular in the RB Leipzig team over the past four seasons.

