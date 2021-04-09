Liverpool FC aren’t interested in a swoop to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that RB Leipzig contacted the defending Premier League champions to assess their interest in the France international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been linked with a swoop to sign the 21-year-old to resolve Jurgen Klopp’s defensive woes following injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit seemingly aren’t as interested in Konate as recent media reports have purported.

Bild is reporting that Liverpool FC informed RB Leipzig that they won’t be pursuing a deal for the highly-rated 21-year-old centre-half in the summer.

The German media outlet add that the Reds are more likely to try and sign Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak following his decent performances on loan at Liverpool FC in the second half of the season.

Liverpool FC have been without Van Dijk, Gomez and Joe Matip for most of the 2020-21 Premier League season to force Klopp to rely on Nat Phillips, Fabinho and Rhys Williams at centre-half.

The Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

