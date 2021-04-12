Liverpool FC could complete a surprise swoop to re-sign Luis Suarez at the end of the season, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Todofichajes, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Suarez’s relationship with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has deteriorated over the course of the season.

The same article states that Simeone and Suarez have a “difficult” relationship which could lead to the Uruguay international’s departure in the summer.

According to the same story, the 34-year-old can leave Atletico Madrid in the summer with no penalty due to a break clause in Suarez’s deal at the Spanish club.

The report goes on to add that Suarez would be open to completing an emotional return to Liverpool FC in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Todofichajes reveal that Liverpool FC could face competition from David Beckham’s club Inter Miami for Suarez’s signature.

Suarez has scored 19 goals and has made two assists in 26 games in the Spanish top flight this season to help Atletico challenge FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for the title.

The South American forward moved to Atletico from FC Barcelona in the summer after he spent six seasons at Camp Nou.

Suarez scored 82 times in 133 games during his three-and-a-half year spell at Liverpool FC.

