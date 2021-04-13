Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah about a potential summer move to the French capital, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Telefoot, as quoted by the The Daily Mail, is reporting that PSG have already held discussions with the Egypt international about a switch to Parc des Princes in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Kylian Mbappe is facing an uncertain future at PSG given that the France international has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are at the front of the queue to sign Mbappe as the French forward continues to stall on his current deal at PSG.

The report goes on to add that PSG could look to sell Mbappe in a cut-price deal this summer and Salah is being lined up as a potential replacement for the World Cup winner.

The story reveals that PSG’s chances of landing Salah will be boosted if Liverpool FC miss out on a top-four finish this season.

Salah has scored 19 goals and has made three assists in 30 games in the Premier League this season.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has found the back of the net 21 times and has created seven goals in 27 games in the French top flight.

