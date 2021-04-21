Liverpool FC are eyeing a potential swoop to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are looking at Watkins as a potential recruit to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options.

The same article states that the Reds have been keeping a close eye on the English striker’s performances for Aston Villa ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC’s recruitment team have been looking at potential forward signings who can fit into Klopp’s vision for the Reds team.

The report goes on to add that the Merseyside outfit are admirers of Watkins given his pace, quick tempo and prolific record.

While Football Insider claim Liverpool FC do have an interest in Watkins, the website is unsure whether the Merseyside outfit will make a concrete bid for the Aston Villa striker.

Watkins has scored 12 goals and has made three assists in 30 games in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old scored a hat-trick in Aston Villa’s 7-2 demolition of Liverpool FC at Villa Park back in October.

Aston Villa signed Watkins in a deal worth up to £33m from Championship side Brentford last summer.

