Liverpool FC want FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to replace Sadio Mane - report

Liverpool FC want FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to replace Sadio Mane this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 21 April 2021, 07:30 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to swoop for FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele if Sadio Mane decides to leave Anfield in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking at Dembele as a potential signing to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Mohamed Salah and Mane are facing uncertain futures at Anfield given interest from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Liverpool FC duo.

According to the same story, Mane has two years left to run on his current deal at the defending Premier League champions and the Senegal international hasn’t expressed a desire to leave the Anfield outfit.

However, Fichajes claim that the Reds wouldn’t stand in Mane’s way if the African forward did want to secure a move to Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Spanish media outlet reveals that Jurgen Klopp would want to sign a top-class replacement for Mane if the former Southampton man was to leave the Merseyside club.

The report suggests that Liverpool FC would “break the bank” to sign Dembele to bolster their attacking options should Mane leave.

Dembele has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal at FC Barcelona.

