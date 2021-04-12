Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on FC Barcelona playmaker Pedri ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC have been monitoring the teenager’s progress following his breakthrough season at FC Barcelona this term.

The same article states that the Reds have gotten in contact with the 18-year-old’s representatives ahead of the expiration of his current deal with the Spanish side.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are keen to hand Pedri a new long-term deal but Pedri’s current contract still has a year left to run with an option for further two years.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Pedri has a £70m contract release clause, which Liverpool FC are unlikely to meet given his limited experience.

The newspaper claims that FC Barcelona are hoping to convince Pedri to sign a new four-year deal that would insert a £350m contract release clause.

Pedri has scored two goals and has made three assists in 30 games in La Liga this season, while the 18-year-old has netted one goal and has made one assist in seven Champions League appearances.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night following a 3-1 defeat in the Spanish capital last week.

