Liverpool FC are eyeing a bid for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as a potential long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are weighing up a potential offer for the 18-year-old prospect.

The same article states that Liverpool FC view Gravenberch as a replacement for Wijnaldum given the uncertainty surrounding the Netherlands international’s future at Anfield.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are also interested in the promising Ajax midfielder ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window following his impressive performances in the Eredivisie.

The report goes on to add that Ajax would be looking for a transfer fee in the region of £30m for the Dutch teenager after his return of four goals in 36 appearances this term.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to inject some more youth into his midfield ahead of his first full season in charge.

Gravenberch has netted eight times in 50 games for the Ajax senior team over the past three seasons since breaking into the first team.

The Netherlands international has won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup.

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

