Liverpool FC are ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by Four Four Two, is reporting that the Premier League duo have earmarked the Morocco international as a potential recruit ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC and Manchester United are two of the suitors challenging for the the 23-year-old Moroccan striker’s signature ahead of the next Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at potential striker options, with Edinson Cavani being tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The report goes on to add that defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC are also looking at the possibility of freshening up their frontline ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Foot Mercato claim that Sevilla would be open to parting company with En-Nesyri in a deal worth around £40m despite the Spanish side being under no pressure to sell the Morocco international.

The French media outlet add that West Ham failed with a £26m offer for En-Nesyri in January.

En-Nesyri has scored 16 times in 31 games in the 2020-21 La Liga campaign, while he netted six times in eight games in the Champions League.

