Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to make a return to winning ways following a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC struggled to contain the Spanish side as Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio got on the score sheet to give Real Madrid a commanding lead despite Mohamed Salah’s goal.

The Reds were 3-0 winners against Arsenal last weekend to keep their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish alive.

Liverpool FC are three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United but the defending champions are facing competition from Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur for the final Champions League qualification spot.

The Merseyside outfit have won their last two Premier League games ahead of the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Birmingham side have only managed to win one of their last four Premier League games to leave Aston Villa in ninth place but just four points behind Liverpool FC having played a game less.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“When these sides met earlier in the season it was the first sign that things were not all going to go Liverpool’s way this time,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Reds started the game at Villa Park with their first-choice central-defensive pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but still lost 7-2.

“It was a day to forget for Jurgen Klopp’s side but, if you’d told me then what would happen to their home form this season, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“So, it would be huge for Jurgen Klopp’s side if they can take the three points at Anfield on Saturday – something they haven’t done in any of their past eight games there, since 16 December.

“A home win would get that monkey off their back ahead of the visit of Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, but it is far more important in terms of keeping them in touch with the top four.”

Liverpool FC lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in the Premier League back in October.

The Reds were 4-1 winners against the Birmingham side in the FA Cup third round in January.

