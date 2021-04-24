Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Newcastle

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 win against Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions will be looking to secure a return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday night.

Liverpool FC failed to secure a third successive Premier League win after Diego Llorente cancelled out Sadio Mane’s goal.

The Merseyside outfit are in seventh position but just two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games to rekindle their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Newcastle have won their last two top-flight fixtures to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to beat Newcastle by a two-goal margin at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

“This is a big game, not only for Liverpool in the race for the top four but also for Newcastle who need the points,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“On paper Liverpool have so much class in their team, not that it has helped them much this season, and although Newcastle have picked up some important results I think this will be too tough a test for them.”

Liverpool FC were held to a goalless draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture back in January.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 24 games against Newcastle over the past 27 years.

Liverpool FC have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the 2020-21 season, while the Reds have remarkably conceded the first goal in their last eight home fixtures in the Premier League.

