Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 win over Newcastle United to boost their top-four hopes on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds currently find themselves outside of the top four as Jurgen Klopp looks to try and steer his side back into the Champions League qualification spots before the season is out.

Liverpool FC have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season and they are two points behind fourth spot heading into this weekend’s round of action.

The Merseyside outfit have endured a difficult campaign but sealing a top-four finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League would represent a solid achievement given their current situation.

Liverpool FC are preparing to welcome a Newcastle United side to Anfield who have won their last two games on the spin in the top flight.

Nevertheless, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is expecting the Reds to claim a straightforward victory over the Magpies on Saturday lunchtime at Anfield.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I always thought Newcastle would get results when they really needed them and they have done exactly that in the past couple of weeks.

“The Magpies are not mathematically safe yet, of course, but they are eight points above third-bottom Fulham, who are not going to catch them now.

“Liverpool played really well in the first half against Leeds on Monday and should have scored more than the one goal they managed. In the second half, though, they were really poor and could have conceded a lot more than one.

“That is a worry, even if you factor in how good Leeds are, so the Reds will need to find some consistency to take the three points here.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title last season but have struggled to find consistent form this term, leaving them well off the pace in the race for the trophy.

