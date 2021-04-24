Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Newcastle

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions will be looking to return to winning ways in the top flight following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

Liverpool FC missed out on the opportunity to hoist themselves into the Premier League’s top four after Diego Llorente scored an 87th-minute equaliser to cancel out Sadio Mane’s first-half goal.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games to keep the pressure on their top-four rivals Chelsea FC, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Champions League spot.

Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games to move eight points clear of the relegation zone with six fixtures left to play in their season.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Jurgen Klopp’s side to edge to a 2-0 win against Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

“Despite an early exit from the Champions League, Liverpool have picked up in recent weeks,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They will have been disappointed to have only taken a point against Leeds in their last match, however, overall, the Reds’ performances have been a lot better than they were at the start of the year.

“Newcastle have done well to get themselves in a good position at the bottom end of the table, losing only once in their last seven matches.

“That’s good form in anyone’s book although I do feel, at Anfield, the Geordies may come up just short against Liverpool side that are chasing a top four finish.”

Liverpool FC haven’t lost to Newcastle at Anfield in 24 Premier League games, a run which stretches back 27 years.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw with Steve Bruce’s side back in January to start Liverpool FC’s disappointing run at the start of 2021.

Liverpool FC are in sixth position and two points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip