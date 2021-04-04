Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid

Mark Lawrenson believes that Liverpool FC’s tie with Real Madrid is “50/50” as the two sides prepare to vie for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool FC have been pitted against the La Liga giants in the Champions League last eight as they bid to try and progress through to the semi-finals.

The Reds have endured a stuttering season in the Premier League this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling to find consistent form as they tried to defend their title.

The Merseyside outfit will now be looking to progress in Europe’s elite club competition as they look to try and end the season with a major trophy.

Real Madrid are currently third in La Liga and six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that the Reds have a good chance against Zinedine Zidane’s men as they look to make it through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “As for Real? That tie is 50-50.

“Real are improving, but they are not the force they were.

“Liverpool have to play the team, not the name, and if they can sort their home form out then they have a decent chance of going through.”

Liverpool FC will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the tie on Tuesday night. The Reds will then host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

