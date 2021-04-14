Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to fall just short of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night despite tipping Jurgen Klopp’s side to secure a 2-1 win against Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-eight tie at Anfield.

The Reds suffered a 3-1 loss to Zinedine Zidane’s side in the first leg in the Spanish capital last week after goals from Vinicius Juniour and Marco Asensio helped Real Madrid to seize control of the Champions League tie.

Mohamed Salah scored in the second half of the first leg but Liverpool FC have been left with an uphill battle in the Champions League tie if Jurgen Klopp’s men are to reach their third Champions League semi-final since the German took over.

Liverpool FC came from 3-0 down to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against Real Madrid’s bitter rivals FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Although Owen is confident Liverpool FC will beat Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night, the former Reds striker is tipping the six-time European champions to fall just short of completing a comeback.

“Liverpool were slightly under-par away in Spain last week, but they bounced back with a win at Anfield against Aston Villa on Saturday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Although they weren’t at their best, it will certainly give them confidence going into this one.

“Anfield has witnessed some incredible European comebacks in the past, and although I think Liverpool have enough to win on the night, I do believe they’ll come up just short in the tie overall. It’s 2-1 to the home side for me.”

Liverpool FC and Real Madrid have met twice in European Cup finals, with the English side winning in 1981 before the La Liga outfit beat Klopp’s men in the 2018 final in Kviv.

Real Madrid have won four of their previous seven meetings, including their 3-1 win last week.

Liverpool FC have beaten the Spanish side three times.

