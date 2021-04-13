Gary Neville states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid

Gary Neville is expecting to see Liverpool FC be knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Merseyside outfit are facing an uphill task in their Champions League quarter-final tie after they were beaten 3-1 by the Spanish side in the first leg last week.

That result means that Jurgen Klopp’s men have it all to do as they look to try and secure a comeback and book their spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool FC warmed up for their clash against Real Madrid by claiming a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday to boost their top-four hopes.

The Reds will not have the Anfield crowd to help spur them on during the clash against the Spanish side and former Manchester United star Neville is expecting to see the Merseyside outfit be knocked out of the Champions League by Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Speaking to Sky Sports on his podcast, Neville said: “It was a massive result for Liverpool [against Villa], they couldn’t afford really to lose.

“It’s really important that Liverpool get into the top four.

“They won the title last season and have had an exceptional three years, now that they’ve got the chance to get into that top four, you couldn’t say it’s a priority over the Champions League, but the reality of it is that from where they’ve been, and they’ve had some difficult moments in these last few months, that [top four] would be a good result at the end of this season for Liverpool.

“I think that [the win against Villa] was a big moment for them.

“They were really poor in Madrid in midweek, and they’ve given themselves a lot to do and I’m not sure they have got it in them to do it because at Anfield they’ve not been great – even against Aston Villa, they’re scrambling to win late on.

“With a crowd in, it’s a different story, but I think they’re going to go out of the Champions League.

“I might be wrong, but it would seem now that they’ve got the top four to concentrate on.

“If they get into the top four at the end of it, it would be a half-decent result for them.”

Liverpool FC are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

The Reds are three points behind fourth-placed West Ham United as things stand.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip