Graeme Souness states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid

Graeme Souness is backing Liverpool FC to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League and book their spot in the semi-finals.

The Reds are preparing for the first leg of their quarter-final tie away from home on Tuesday night as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to keep alive their hopes of winning a major trophy this season.

Liverpool FC warmed up for their clash against the Spanish side by claiming a dominant 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League at The Emirates on Saturday night.

Real Madrid are currently in second place in La Liga and three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid as they bid to win the title this season under Zinedine Zidane.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are still outside of the top four and find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Former Reds star Souness is fully expecting to see Liverpool FC progress through to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Writing in his column for The Times, Souness said: We all know Liverpool have been disappointing this season, but they can get themselves up for a game like this week’s against Real Madrid and even allowing for injuries, like Virgil van Dijk’s, they still have the edge.

“There are a lot of tired legs in Real’s team now. They’re sitting third in Spain and I’m suspicious of how good La Liga is this season.

“We’ve seen a disappointing Atletico Madrid that Chelsea rolled over quite easily and Barcelona were well beaten by PSG, so I fancy my old team there.”

Liverpool FC will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Aston Villa at Anfield before the second leg against Real Madrid next Wednesday night.

