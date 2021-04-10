Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-0 win against Leeds United at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Manchester City were 2-1 winners against Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 27 of their last 28 games in all competitions to establish a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Eastlands outfit are 14 points ahead of Manchester United in the table and 32 points ahead of Saturday’s opponents Leeds.

The West Yorkshire club are in 11th position in the Premier League table and 16 points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 victory over Leeds at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds gave Manchester City a really good game at Elland Road in October, but Pep Guardiola’s side look like a totally different team these days,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I know Leeds will be adventurous, but I just don’t see them having very much of the ball.

“Guardiola can afford to rest whoever he wants to rest before his side go to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next Wednesday, and I don’t think it will make much difference.”

Manchester City have won 18 of their last 19 Premier League games, only dropping points in a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United last month.

The Citizens played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds in their Premier League meeting earlier in the season before Manchester City had managed to hit the ground running in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

