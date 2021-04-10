Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to take another big step towards the Premier League title by claiming a 4-1 win over Leeds United in the top flight on Saturday lunchtime.

The Citizens head into the game looking to make it four wins on the spin in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola aims to steer his side closer to the title.

Manchester City are currently 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they look to pull further away from second-placed Manchester United, who travel to Tottenham on Sunday.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are 11th in the Premier League table as they bid to make it three wins on the spin in the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is not expecting Manchester City to have any trouble when they take on Leeds United at home on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The first of a string of tough matches for Leeds starts at the Etihad as they take on champions elect Manchester City.

“City earned themselves a Champions League win right at the death on Tuesday courtesy of a Phil Foden goal.

“Moments like that can really fill a squad with extra belief, and with City still going in all competitions, it is a real possibility that this group could achieve history between now and the end of the season.

“I expect Leeds to have a go here. Wednesday’s match was hard work for City, so I think Bielsa will plan to run the legs off the home side in the hope they can catch them off guard.

“However, City look unstoppable just now and even if Leeds do manage to nick one, I think the Citizens will have more than enough to seal a comfortable victory.”

Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night after having won the first leg 2-1 at home last week.

