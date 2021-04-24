Mark Lawrenson reveals his cup final prediction for Man City v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s League Cup final clash at Wembley.

The Citizens head into the game looking to clinch their first major trophy of the season as they also close in on the Premier League title this term.

Manchester City have been in superb form in the Premier League and they currently lead second-placed Manchester United by 11 points in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won four of their last five games in the top flight to edge them closer towards winning the Premier League trophy once again.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are preparing for their second game since Jose Mourinho’s sacking last week, with Ryan Mason having been brought in on a temporary basis to take charge of first-team affairs.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson thinks that Manchester City will have too much for the Lilywhites on Sunday afternoon and he is backing the Citizens to coast to a 2-0 victory in north London.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “There are question marks over Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, both because of injury.

“City have got Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain to consider and they might keep De Bruyne back for that one but, even without him, I think they will be too strong for Spurs.

“Chelsea did such a good job of stopping City in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final, but I don’t think Spurs are capable of doing the same.

“Kane would make a big difference for Tottenham of course and I have a feeling he will feature but I don’t think the rest of their team is up to the task.

“I know their new manager Ryan Mason has a 100 per cent record – after one game in charge – but I don’t see that lasting here.”

Manchester City will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip