Paul Merson predicts Man City v Tottenham in League Cup final

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s League Cup final clash at Wembley.

Spurs head into the game fresh from having sacked Jose Mourinho as their manager last week after a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Ryan Mason has been placed in temporary charge at the north London club and will now look to guide the Lilywhites to victory in Sunday’s showdown against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Mason oversaw a 2-1 victory over Southampton in his first game in charge at Tottenham in midweek and he is now preparing for Sunday’s clash in north London.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson has admitted that he cannot understand why Tottenham opted to sack Mourinho just days before their chance of winning a major trophy.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Tottenham sacking Jose Mourinho when they did, with the Carabao Cup final coming up, is CRAZY.

“They’ve not won anything for years and they have a one-off game against Manchester City to win a trophy.

“If there was one manager who might be able to set a team up to get a result against a team that’s so far better than them, it’s Mourinho. He’s already beaten City 2-0 this season!

“Good luck to Ryan Mason but if Spurs play like they did against Southampton they will get ripped to pieces.

“It’s extraordinary they did that just before a big final. I couldn’t believe it. It was like they hoped all the attention would be on the Super League circus instead.

“Tottenham live in a little dreamworld of where they should be and what they are. They had some good years under Mauricio Pochettino.

“But they still didn’t win anything. And they were top of the league not so long ago. They’ve got to be more realistic.”

Manchester City head into the game with Guardiola’s men currently 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they close in on the title.

