Rio Ferdinand took to social media to heap praise on Mason Greenwood after the Manchester United striker scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

The Red Devils fell behind in the 13th minute when former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck scored on his return to Old Trafford to give the visitors the lead.

Manchester United didn’t equalise until the 62nd minute when Marcus Rashford managed to produce a cool finish after good work from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

Greenwood completed the home side’s comeback and secured three points in the 83rd minute when the English striker reacted quickest to a loose ball after Paul Pogba scuffed his volleyed attempt.

The 19-year-old’s winner was his 12th Premier League goal for Manchester United – only Wayne Rooney and Rashford have scored more top-flight goals for the club as a teenager.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand took to Twitter to single out Greenwood for praise after the teenager’s 83rd-minute winner for the Red Devils.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: “Maceeeeeey… love this kid! @masongreenwood”

Greenwood has scored two goals and has made one assist in 23 games in the Premier League this season.

The Manchester United number 11 has also netted four times in cup competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on La Liga outfit Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final in Spain on Thursday night.

