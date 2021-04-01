Man United handed Anthony Martial injury update ahead of Brighton clash

Manchester United appear to have been handed a boost regarding Anthony Martial’s fitness levels after he suffered a knee injury on international duty with France.

The Red Devils forward was forced off in the 59th minute of France’s 2-0 win over Kazakstan at the weekend after sustaining a knock to his knee.

Martial looked to be in some pain as he departed the pitch, prompting fears that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, France boss Didier Deschamps has now revealed that the problem is not as serious as first feared.

Speaking before France’s clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday night, Deschamps said: “Anthony has a small issue on his knee. Nothing is decided yet [whether he can play].

“He won’t be taking part in the training session a bit later. We’ll see tomorrow (Wednesday). Anything serious has been dismissed.

“We’ve run some tests, but there’s still the pain, and having travelled as long as we have, that hasn’t helped.”

Manchester United are due to return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

Martial has been in and out of the first team at Old Trafford this season, scoring four goals and making three assists in 22 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old has only started 17 of Manchester United’s 29 games in the Premier League so far this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip