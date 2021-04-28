Eric Bailly sends message to Man United fans after penning new deal

Eric Bailly has revealed his delight at signing a new contract with Manchester United this week.

The Ivory Coast international has penned a new long-term deal at Old Trafford that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year.

Bailly, 27, has struggled with injury problems during his Manchester United career so far and will now be eager to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford.

The defender has been limited to just eight Premier League appearances this season but the Red Devils have placed their faith in the Ivorian as he looks to remain injury free in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Bailly said: “I’m very happy.

“This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United.

“I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good. Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it.

“A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this.”

He added: “That’s why I say the new contract shows the group has confidence in me – the coach, the staff and the players and, for me, that is very important. And that’s why I made this decision to stay at the club.”

Bailly has not featured for Manchester United since their 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League back in March.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash against AS Roma on Thursday night.

