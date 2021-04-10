John Barnes predicts where Man United, Liverpool FC are going to finish

John Barnes believes that Manchester United are destined to finish second in the Premier League this season – with Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC scrapping for fourth place.

Manchester United have been in good form in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term and they currently sit in second place in the table after having won 17 of their 30 games so far.

The Red Devils are currently 14 points behind leaders Manchester City but Solskjaer’s side have played a game less than the current leaders.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are down in seventh place in the table after Jurgen Klopp’s men struggled to find consistent form in the top flight this term.

The Reds are currently three points behind fourth-placed West Ham United as they seek qualification for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC are fifth and just a point adrift of the top four as Thomas Tuchel looks to steer the south west London side into the Champions League qualification spots.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes feels that Manchester United are set to finish second, and that fourth place is likely to come down to a straight shootout between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview with bonuscodebets.co.uk, as quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “I think that Liverpool will finish fourth.

“First and second place between Manchester City and Manchester United is decided.

“Leicester have a cushion but could easily lose a couple of matches even though they are playing consistently well.

“So fourth place is up for grabs and I think it is between Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Tottenham, Everton and West Ham are also there but I think Liverpool will finish fourth.

“Once [Virgil] van Dijk comes back Liverpool will be competing for titles again, if he, [Joe] Gomez and [Joel] Matip had all been fit then Liverpool would be competing with Manchester City this season.

“That for me is the sole reason for me why they are not there.

“Next season, if these players come back and Liverpool add one or two signings then they will challenge again and much closer to the top than they have been this season.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip