Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans about Mason Greenwood

Bruno Fernandes believes that it will not be long before Mason Greenwood hits top form again in front of goal for Manchester United.

The teenager scored Manchester United’s late winner in their 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend but it was only his second Premier League strike of the campaign.

Greenwood has netted six goals and made two assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season and he has only started 16 times in the top flight.

The forward will be hoping to push on in the coming weeks and months as he bids to earn a spot in the England squad for this summer’s European championships.

Portugal international Fernandes believes that Greenwood’s glowing reputation as a promising young talent means that people are perhaps expecting too much from him too soon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fernandes said: “What everyone has to know is Mason is a young player.

“Now everyone starts to know how Mason is, so it starts to become more difficult for him, it’s normal.

“It’s part of the development of him and he will learn from here.

“It doesn’t matter how many goals he scores, what’s important is he still helps the team and does his best because as a team that’s what matters.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, if mason scores or not for us, it’s important if he can do a job, recovering balls, pressing, defend when we need, creating assists, create danger.

“So it’s not important for him to score. He has to understand that, he’s such a young lad, every striker wants to score but anyway he will score more goals more and more.

“With the passing of the seasons he will score more and more.”

Both Greenwood and Fernandes will be hoping to feature when Manchester United take on Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip