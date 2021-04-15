Peter Crouch offers clear advice to Man United’s Jesse Lingard

Peter Crouch believes that Jesse Lingard would be better off leaving Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The England international has been earning lots of praise for his performances for West Ham United since having signed for the east London side on a six-month loan deal back in January.

Lingard, 28, has scored eight goals and made three assists in nine Premier League games for West Ham United since his move to the London Stadium and he has been one of the driving forces behind the Hammers’ push for a top-four finish in the top flight.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham United will pursue a deal to sign Lingard on a permanent basis at the end of the current campaign.

Former England star Crouch feels that Lingard would probably be better off seeking a permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Crouch said: “Maybe the plan [with Lingard] was for him to go out and show himself to potential suitors.

“If that is the case, I think United will try to command £20m-plus. Even in this day and age, that would represent amazing value.

“Personally, I believe Jesse would be better off leaving. He is playing with the shackles off at a club where he is wanted.

“Why would he jeopardise that by taking the chance of returning to United and finding out a few months down the line that he is a bit-part player?

“Suddenly the old mentality would creep in, the doubts, and all the good work would go out.

“This fresh start has been fantastic for Lingard. It has also done him good getting away from the scrutiny in Manchester. I hope West Ham get that deal over the line.”

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League table, are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip