Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Amad Diallo for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been pleased with the way Amad Diallo has been adapting to life at Manchester United this season.

The young Ivorian joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta at the start of the year in a deal that was agreed back in 2020.

Diallo, 18, scored his first goal for Manchester United last month when he came off the bench to net the opener in the 1-1 draw with AC Milan at Old Trafford.

The teenager has shown plenty of promise when called upon in recent games but he is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has been pleased with the impact Diallo has had so far as he adapts to life in England and he says it’s only a matter of time before he starts featuring more regularly for the Red Devils.

Speaking at a news conference before Manchester United’s clash against Granada in the Europa League, Solskjaer said: “He’s getting more and more used to our expectations and standards and the training, the level and intensity in the games over here.

“So he did well when he played 45 minutes against Milan, definitely.

“Definitely a bright start and we’re gradually going to see him play more and more.

“And a start might come now [against Granada], it might come in a little while.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a crunch clash away to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table.

