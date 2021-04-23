Bruno Fernandes sends message to Leeds United star ahead of Man United clash

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he will put his friendship with Raphinha to one side when Manchester United take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils are set to travel to Elland Road to take on the Whites as they look to continue to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Manchester United have won their last five games in the top flight to leave them 11 points behind Pep Guardiola’s leaders, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have a game in hand over their bitter local rivals.

Fernandes knows Raphinha well from their time at Sporting Lisbon together, and although it is not clear whether the Leeds United star will be fit for the clash, he says he would relish the chance to come up against him on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fernandes said: “We talked about that before the first game [at Old Trafford] and, of course, with the fans it can be a really good game and atmosphere, an intense atmosphere over there.

“I think every player likes those kind of intense games, the atmosphere would be good with the fans but we have to make it good anyway, without fans.

“About Raphinha, unluckily for Leeds, I think maybe he will still be injured at the time.

“I hope not. I hope I can play against him but, if I have to put him down in the game, I will put him down! The relationships stay out of the game. He knows that.

“He is one of the players who knows me better than anyone. He knows the relationship but even in the training ground, he knows it never counts when we play against each other.

“If we have to fight in the game, we’ll fight for everything and then go home.

“If there is time to see each other, we will see and we will talk but he knows, in the game, there are no friends at all.”

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the Europa League semi-finals next week as they look to end the season with a trophy. They could face either Villarreal or Arsenal in the final next month.

