Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Mason Greenwood after he scored twice in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was in top form for the Red Devils at Old Trafford and he scored the opener in the 48th minute with a close-range finish.

Burnley equalised through James Tarkowski two minutes later but Greenwood stuck again late on in the 84th minute to restore Manchester United’s lead, before Edinson Cavani tapped home a third for the home side in stoppage time.

The result left Manchester United eight points behind leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title with six games left to play this season.

Greenwood has been in good form lately and he has netted five goals and made two assists in 26 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

England legend Lineker was impressed by what he saw from Greenwood as he took to social media during the game after the teenager’s second goal.

Lineker posted on Twitter: “Another goal for @masongreenwood and @ManUtd are now only 8 points behind @ManCity in the European Super League…..sorry Premier League.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday.

