Gary Neville has described Mason Greenwood as being on a “different level” following his top form for Manchester United lately.

The 19-year-old scored one goal and set up another during Manchester United’s 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as he produced an impressive display in north London.

Greenwood has been a relatively regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has started 16 of the Red Devils’ 31 games in the top flight this term.

The forward has scored seven goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Red Devils and he will be hoping to make the England squad for this summer’s European championships.

Neville has been very impressed by what he has seen from Greenwood lately and he feels that he should be considered for a place in the Three Lions squad this summer.

Speaking on his podcast on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I know I speak a lot about Greenwood, but I do think he’s a different level, with his composure and precision in the final third.

“I do think if Harry Kane gets injured, I look at that England centre-forward position and think: ‘Who has his composure?’

“I do think Greenwood can play centre-forward in international football, it’s whether he’s got enough time to impress Gareth Southgate with a few weeks to go.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Europa League action on Thursday night with the return leg of their quarter-final tie against Spanish side Granada.

