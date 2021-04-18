Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singled out Mason Greenwood for special praise after the teenager helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 win over Burnley.

Greenwood opened the scoring with a fine effort from close range in the 48th minute, but Burnley levelled just two minutes later through James Tarkowski.

However, the 19-year-old fired Manchester United ahead once again in the 84th minute, before Edinson Cavani netted a third for the home side in stoppage time.

Greenwood has been impressing whenever he has been called upon this season, and he has now scored nine goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Red Devils this term.

Solskjaer has been delighted by Greenwood’s progress lately and he was full of praise for the youngster after the victory on Sunday at Old Trafford.

“Very happy for him,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport when asked about Greenwood’s display.

“He’s mixing up his game. He goes inside and outside, he’s maturing all the time. It’s lovely to see.

“He’s put the work in on the training ground and reaps the rewards. Last season he was young, now he’s had almost two seasons in the first team.

“Especially in the last three or four months I’ve seen how mature he is on the training ground and he plays with maturity and understanding.

“He’s very creative but plays simple when he has to.”

The win left Manchester United second in the table and eight points behind leaders Manchester City with six games left to play this term.

Manchester United’s next game is a trip to face Leeds United in the top flight on Sunday next weekend.

