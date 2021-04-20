Mason Greenwood makes prediction about Man United in the title race

Mason Greenwood has insisted that Manchester United have not given up hope of catching Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title this season.

Greenwood was the star of the show for the Red Devils on Sunday as he scored twice in their 3-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford.

That win cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table down to eight points as Manchester United look to try and close the gap to their rivals.

With six games left to play this term, the Red Devils are facing an uphill task in trying to catch Pep Guardiola’s men in the title race.

However, Greenwood has insisted that he and his team-mates will not give up hope of winning the title this season until it is mathematically out of reach.

Speaking in an interview after Sunday’s win over Burnley, Greenwood said: “You can never be sure. They might slip up, we have to concentrate on our next games.

“Anything’s possible, hopefully they drop some points but we just have to keep focused on our games.”

Manchester United are now preparing for their Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Red Devils will take on AS Roma in the Europa League semi-finals later this month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip