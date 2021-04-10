Owen Hargreaves has lavished praise on Marcus Rashford following his key performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Granada in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Rashford has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season and he once again underlined his importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side when he scored the opener in the 2-0 victory over the Spanish side on Thursday night.

Bruno Fernandes then converted a late penalty for the Red Devils as Solskjaer’s side took a big step towards reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Rashford, 23, has scored 20 goals and made seven assists in all competitions for Manchester United this season and has been a key player for Solskjaer’s men.

And former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves has been highly impressed by Rashford’s contribution to the Red Devils’ team this term.

Speaking to BT Sport after Thursday night’s victory, Hargreaves said: “Marcus Rashford has been absolutely fantastic, he’s been magic for Manchester United.

“He looks like he prefers that position off the left-hand side where he can run into space.

“He just gives Manchester United so much.

“His touch is good, he can run in behind or come short. Marcus is a blessing for this football club.”

Manchester United will travel to Tottenham in their next Premier League game this weekend before they take on Granada in the return leg of their quarter-final clash on Thursday night next week.

