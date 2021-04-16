Owen Hargreaves urges Man United to make this ‘amazing’ signing

Owen Hargreaves has urged Manchester United to complete a deal for Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will be on the lookout for some additional reinforcements to add to their squad this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Sancho was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer window last year but a switch failed to materialise for the England international.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will return with fresh interest in signing the Borussia Dortmund winger this summer as Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Hargreaves feels that the Red Devils should be looking to conclude a number of key deals this summer.

Speaking on BT Sport on Thursday night, Hargreaves said: “They are the second highest scorers in the Premier League already, is it really their biggest issue? Everybody could do with Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

“Some of their best players are Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes. Those boys will get you enough goals.

“I don’t think it’s realistic for United to win the Premier League next season. But they have to find a way to bridge the gap.

“You bridge that gap by bringing in another centre back, bringing in another central midfielder and getting another right winger.

“A lot of people have played out on that right hand side and they haven’t really found it. I think to go find a winger, Jadon Sancho would be amazing.

“You think about Raphinha at Leeds, you think about what he could do at this United team. You can’t spend £100m on every player.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the top-flight table as they aim to keep up pace with Manchester City at the top.

