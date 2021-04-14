Mark Hughes sends clear message to Man United about Edinson Cavani

Mark Hughes has urged Manchester United to extend Edinson Cavani’s contract at Old Trafford by another year.

Cavani has been in good form for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 34-year-old produced an excellent display for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as he helped Manchester United to claim a 3-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Cavani scored Manchester United’s second goal in north London as the Red Devils produced an impressive display to beat Spurs.

The veteran forward initially joined Manchester United on a one-year contract but there is the option to extend it by a further year.

And former Red Devils star Hughes believes that it is imperative that Manchester United keep hold of Cavani for another season at least.

Speaking in an interview with Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro, Hughes said: “He’s of a type you don’t see too many of them in this day and age and if you do see them they’ve become very expensive players.

“You look at what United need maybe to push Man City a little bit closer than they’ve been able to this year and if Cavani goes back to South America then they’re going to have to fill that position.

“What he’s doing at the moment is first class so if you’re going to try to replicate what he’s giving the team at the moment then you’re going to have to spend a hell of a lot of money.

“There’s not too many strikers in world football at the moment who can play the same role to the extent that Cavani is, he’s been doing it for many many years at the highest level he knows the role and what’s expected of it and he makes great runs that his teammates know he will make.

“So if he does go back and United do lose him he’s going to be a big hole to fill it’s not going to be easy because there’s only a certain amount that spring to mind, one of them was on the pitch today, Harry Kane, [Erling] Haaland possibly but he’s going to have a lot of options maybe United won’t be his first choice.

“It’s a key position for them, if it was my decision I think I’d go all out to try and convince Cavani to stay one more year.”

Manchester United are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

