Roy Keane raves about ‘outstanding’ Man United star after Tottenham showing

Roy Keane heaps praise on Edinson Cavani following his fine display for Man United against Tottenham

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 13 April 2021, 05:15 UK
Roy Keane
Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane lavished praise on Edinson Cavani for his “outstanding” performance in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Cavani was in superb form for the Red Devils as he helped them to come from a goal down to claim an important victory against Jose Mourinho’s men.

The 34-year-old striker scored Manchester United’s second goal in north London to add to strikes from Fred and Mason Greenwood in an impressive comeback victory from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Cavani has impressed when he has been called upon by Solskjaer following his move to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

The Uruguay international has netted seven goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season for the Red Devils.

And former Manchester United captain Keane was highly impressed by what he saw from Cavani during his performance against Spurs on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, ex-midfielder Keane was full of praise for Cavani.

“His performance was outstanding,” Keane said.

“He was frustrated at half time no doubt with the goal disallowed.

“But if you look at strikers around world football – obviously we’ve seen at his previous clubs – his movement is as good as any striker in the world, he is a clever, smart guy.

“OK, he doesn’t stretch teams like [Anthony] Martial does or whatever but his movement [and] his finishing, is up there with the best in the world.”

Cavani will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United take on Granada in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta sends fresh message to Arsenal fans about Gabriel Martinelli
Kai Havertz
‘I have to’: Kai Havertz makes vow to Chelsea FC fans
Mason Mount
Thomas Tuchel makes bold prediction about Mason Mount at Chelsea FC
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Just too good’: Alan Shearer heaps praise on Chelsea FC trio
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Harry Kane would be 'perfect' for Man United
Related Articles

Home »
Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta sends fresh message to Arsenal fans about Gabriel Martinelli
Kai Havertz
‘I have to’: Kai Havertz makes vow to Chelsea FC fans
Mason Mount
Thomas Tuchel makes bold prediction about Mason Mount at Chelsea FC
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Just too good’: Alan Shearer heaps praise on Chelsea FC trio
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Harry Kane would be 'perfect' for Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network