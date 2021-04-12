Roy Keane makes claim about Harry Kane and Man United

Roy Keane has claimed that Harry Kane would be open to a transfer to Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England striker’s future at Spurs is likely to be a talking point once again following the north London side’s failure to challenge for the top trophies under Jose Mourinho this season.

Kane has been in superb form for Tottenham once again this season, scoring 19 goals and making 13 assists in the Premier League for Mourinho’s side.

However, the 27-year-old is yet to win a major trophy with the north London side despite his excellent return in front of goal.

Former Manchester United captain Keane reckons that Kane would be open to a move to Old Trafford this summer and he is tipping the striker to want to make the switch as well.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Keane said: “For Kane he’d be looking at this United team today and listen they’ve made progress over the last 12 months and surely Kane must be thinking: ‘I could be the top man at Manchester United up front, you know?’

“With the service he’d be getting, Kane must fancy United.

“I think Kane fancies United, I just have that feeling that he fancies United. Just a gut feeling.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The Red Devils were 3-1 winners at Tottenham on Sunday afternoon as they kept themselves in second place in the Premier League table.

