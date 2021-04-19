Roy Keane sends message to Man United star Paul Pogba

Roy Keane has played down the importance of Paul Pogba’s comments regarding former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Pogba last week suggested that he was enjoying life at Old Trafford more under current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than he did working for former manager Mourinho.

The World Cup winner struggled to produce consistent form for Manchester United under Mourinho despite the Portuguese coach having re-signed him from Juventus back in the summer of 2016.

Pogba, 28, has been in good form for Manchester United this season, scoring three goals and making three assists in 22 Premier League games this term.

Former Manchester United captain Keane has now spoken out about Pogba’s comments regarding Mourinho, insisting that his own form and the club’s success is more important than how the player feels about his manager.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Keane said: “He’s saying he didn’t like Mourinho and he now likes Ole, it’s not necessarily about liking your manager, it’s about going out and doing the business week in week out.

“This idea that he loves Ole, that doesn’t guarantee you trophies. It’s about respecting your manager.

“They’re different managers but I tell you what, I like the look of Mourinho’s CV.

“He’s talking about this stuff with Mourinho, you put that to one side. You’re playing for Manchester United, whatever you think of your manager, you put it to one side.

“I’m sure Jose would admit he’s made mistakes, but I played under great managers and they all made mistakes. Sometimes you have to get on with it.

“It’s not like Pogba’s only been there for 12 months, he’s been there for three or four years and it’s not exactly like Manchester United have been competing for trophies.

“When United signed Pogba, it wasn’t to be playing in the Europa League and to be trying to win the League Cup.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

After that, they will prepare for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash against AS Roma.

