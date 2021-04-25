Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Man United stars about Leeds United clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United side that they will have to be at their best if they want to have any hope of beating Leeds United on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their recent good form in the Premier League, with Manchester United having won their last five games on the spin in the top flight.

A win for Solskjaer’s side at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon would leave them eight points behind leaders Manchester City with five games left to play this season.

Leeds United are 10th in the Premier League and have been in good form of late, winning three of their last five games in the top flight to boost their hopes of staying in the division for another season.

Solskjaer is under no illusions about the size of the task awaiting his side at Elland Road on Sunday and has warned his players to expect a difficult game.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, Solskjaer said: “We know the history about the Leeds of the old days, Super Leeds, that was the generation before mine. That was my dad’s generation and he’s grown up with seeing them winning the league.

“I’ve played in some massive games against Leeds. We had a proper challenge from that team in early 2000s, with for example Eirik, Eirik Bakke, played for them.

“We as a team got stretched against them, we looked forward to those games and we had some fantastic games. There was respect for the level, they stretched us.

“I feel the same now with Leeds team coming up this year. They’ve shown their quality and they’re going to stretch us.

“We have to be ready for this game, physically and mentally.”

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday night.

